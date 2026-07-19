Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Forced to work 15 hours a day, subjected to poor living conditions, tortured': Hyderabad woman stuck in Oman

'Forced to work 15 hours a day, subjected to poor living conditions, tortured': Hyderabad woman stuck in Oman

A Hyderabad woman who allegedly endured 12–15-hour workdays, four months without wages and poor living conditions in Oman has sought help from the Indian Embassy in Muscat after escaping her employer.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 11:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
'Forced to work 15 hours a day, subjected to poor living conditions, tortured': Hyderabad woman stuck in Oman
Image Credit: (X/@amjedmbt)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Post Malone, IShowSpeed, Tom Cruise to perform ahead of Spain vs Argentina final
FIFA Club World Cup 20261 hr ago
2
3rd ODI IND vs ENG1 hr ago
3
Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann1 hr ago
4
Ben Duckett1 hr ago
5
Ind vs Eng2 hrs ago