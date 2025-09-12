There's no such denial in what's mentioned in the video that's going viral and catching viewers attentions.A video from Nepal’s ongoing protests has gone viral online, not for the usual intensity such moments bring, but for the oddly light-hearted way it was filmed. 'Not a vlogger but surely a Sports Journalist'.

In order to tone down the energy of the protest, this foreigner presents the entire shot in such a way that it doesn’t feel like a protest, but rather just another event that's being recorded.

The entire coverage of that short clip is no less than a reporter covering a story. The clip seems both amusing and pleasantly light-hearted.

The clip, shot by a foreign vlogger, captures the chaos of a sudden blast during the demonstrations yet the style feels more like a sports commentary than frontline reporting, resulting in many jokingly referring to him as a sports journalist.

If it's not recorded, No one is going to believe him



He is surely going to narrate like Hollywood to his friends and family.. pic.twitter.com/PBFGGh2sy5 — SriSathya (@sathyashrii) September 10, 2025

In the video he carries a helmet and run towards a safer place as the bomb gets exploded.

In the footage, the vlogger can be seen calmly narrating the scene, switching angles, and delivering commentary as if covering a casual event. Social media users were quick to note the unusual contrast. “Looks like a cricket match broadcast,” one viewer joked, while another added, “Never thought protest coverage could feel this amusing.”

The protests, however, remain serious on the ground. Thousands of young people in Nepal have taken to the streets over unemployment, political instability, and frustration with the government’s handling of opportunities for the country’s youth. Clashes between demonstrators and security forces have been reported, with incidents of tear gas and explosions adding to the tension.

Yet this video, blending vlogging style with protest realities, has struck a lighter chord online. Many viewers described it as “unexpectedly entertaining,” even as the underlying situation continues to unfold with gravity in Nepal.