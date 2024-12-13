India on Friday termed the Canadian media reports related to the denial of visas to Khalistan sympathisers as 'another example of Canadian media's disinformation campaign to malign India'. Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that granting Indian visas is India's sovereign function. A Canadian news report alleges that New Delhi has been refusing visas to pro-Khalistani individuals unless they openly renounce their support for separatism.

"We have seen media reports about this. It is yet another example of Canadian media's disinformation campaign to malign India...Granting of Indian visas is our sovereign function and we have the legitimate right to deny visas to those who undermine our territorial integrity. The commentary that we see in the Canadian media on this matter is akin to foreign interference in India’s sovereign affairs," said Jaiswal.

Reacting to the murder of three Indian students in Canada, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is saddened by these terrible tragedies that have struck the country's nationals in Canada. "We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families. Our High Commission in Ottawa and Consulates in Toronto & Vancouver are extending all possible help in the matter. They are in touch with the local authorities for a thorough investigation into these incidents. The safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals, students in particular, in Canada remains of utmost importance to us," said Jaiswal.

The Ministry of External Affairs also said that India has issued an advisory for its nationals and Indian students to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant given the deteriorating security environment in Canada as a result of the growing incidents of hate crimes and criminal violence.

The diplomatic relations between India and Canada have hit an all-time low with the Justin Trudeau government levelling serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Canada has accused India of sponsoring killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a charge rejected by India.