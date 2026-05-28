A tense and anxious mood now prevails among the Muslim communities of India before the upcoming Eid al-Adha celebration. In a little mosque of the Maliyana village in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the expected excitement is totally absent. As ceiling fans try to cool off the scorching heat of North India, the faithful pray quietly, full of concerns. Their conversation topics are completely unrelated to festival meals and ritual sacrifices but rather touch upon maps, barricades, police permits, and life-saving advice.

"Do not stand outside the gates of our mosque today," says a member of the mosque management committee to worshippers. "If the mosque becomes too crowded, wait for the next shift. No arguments. No videos. No provocations!"

This sad picture reflects a steadily growing feeling of fear, severely criticised in Western mass media who accuse India of purposefully depriving Muslims of their right to perform Namaz in public places. With the situation becoming ever harsher, a pressing global issue is raised – how do Muslim-majority states organize prayers in public spaces? How do their practices differ from what happens in India now?

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India: Changing realities and 'another way'

Muslim communities in India have been facing protests and threats of violence from right-wing Hindu groups who claim that the prayers lead to traffic jams. In recent years, the protest led to a policy banning namaz from being conducted publicly due to safety concerns. This ban is especially enforced in the state of Uttar Pradesh, where almost 39 million Indians practice Islam, making the region more populated with Muslims than Saudi Arabia.

Namaz is now only allowed to be done at special times. According to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, "if they agree peacefully, that is good, if not, then we'll use another way."

This "another way" included punishments such as arrest and property confiscation, including blocking the verification of passports and driving licenses. It ignores the physical impossibility of fitting all the worshippers of the local mosques and designated Eid grounds called Eidgahs.

Comparison on a global scale

International analysts observed that whereas the Indian authorities described the prohibitions as merely a matter of urban management, the practice of use of the public space by Muslims in majority-Muslim countries is dramatically different.

1. The GCC Model (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

In the Middle Eastern states, the institution of the use of public space for celebrating Eid has developed along the following lines:

Designated areas: The state designated huge public spaces such as open squares, sport arenas, and outdoor Eidgahs. If necessary, the government cordons off roads by force of state police in order to organize mass congregations without imposing criminal penalties on them.

Governmental structures: In addition to the above, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs selects approved places in advance that allow organizing traffic diversions and special clean-up crews to assist the worshipers.

Unregulated congregations: Although, in terms of the traffic flow, the organisation of street blockades for daily prayers is generally frowned upon, during the festive days of Eid, the entire governmental machinery gets involved in facilitating the public congregation.

2. North Africa and the Levant (Egypt, Jordan, Turkey)

Countries such as Egypt and Turkey regard mass outdoor praying as an essential part of their culture:

The 'Maidan' culture: Millions of believers come together in historical public spaces (such as Cairo's Tahrir Square or Istanbul's Sultanahmet). Governments actively supported public execution in order to avoid the potential danger of overcrowding at the facility indoors.

Police role dynamics: Law-enforcement officers act as facilitators to provide effective crowd management and maintain security instead of considering public gatherings as potential threats or "showing off" strength.

Selective enforcement: Controversies arise regarding civil rights when considering how selective enforcement of laws is applied differently in cases involving Muslims compared to other religions in India.

"What people notice is the unequal application of rules," noted a New Delhi-based lawyer. "The constitution protects religious freedom, subject to public order. But if one community repeatedly experiences tighter scrutiny while others receive accommodation, it raises questions about equality before the law."

But as the day of Eid draws closer, this vibrant festival tradition is overshadowed by the dark shadow of extreme caution. The practice of prayer itself has been reduced to a difficult process of self-protection, submission, and concealment for millions of devout people.

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