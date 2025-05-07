Foreign Secretary Misri Briefs UNSC Members Says, 'Pahalgam Terror Attack Was Escalation'

Operation Sindoor: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday briefed envoys and representatives of 13 UN Security Council member countries on Operation Sindoor, under which the Indian Army carried out precision airstrikes in Pakistan and PoK and destroyed terrorist infrastructure.

In the briefing, Misri conveyed that New Delhi's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack has been "targeted, measured and non-escalatory," sources told news agency ANI. They said that the foreign secretary conveyed that the April 22 terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, was "escalation for us".

Sources told ANI that Misri pointed out that The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for LeT, had claimed responsibility for the terror attack and then backed out after it realised that it had to be shielded. The agency sources also stated that he conveyed that Pakistan tried very hard to bring out a UNSC statement and it is clear that there is some design to this.

Misri conveyed that India's response has been "targeted, measured and non-escalatory", and the precision strikes have been carried out only on terrorist infrastructure.

Pakistan, however, has been focusing on hitting civilian infrastructure in the Poonch area. Misri said Pahalgam was a barbaric terror attack, and everyone saw what it was. He said India has responded to a terror attack and has targeted terrorist infrastructure. He is learnt to have said that if Pakistan responds, then India will also respond and that shelling is taking place along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said there were queries about possible reactions from Pakistan, and the foreign secretary conveyed that India has responded to a terrorist attack.

He said India has not targeted any military installations and hit nine sites belonging to terrorist outfits. He is learnt to have said that if Pakistan hits civilian infrastructure, then India will respond.

ANI sources also stated that Misri conveyed that India has credible evidence that the nine sites targeted by it are places where terrorists used to be trained and were also used as launchpads. They said Misri stated that it is too early to comment on casualties.

The terror infrastructure is housed in a complex in which there are madrassas, mosques, playgrounds, dormitories and training areas. India has targeted these complexes, which have been a training ground for terrorists, he is leant to have said. Misri said that India's mission in the US is also reaching out to all the UNSC members.

The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday. Twenty-six people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Following the dastardly attack, PM Modi had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment beyond their imagination and gave full operational freedom to security forces.