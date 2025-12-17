Foreigner Reviews Vande Bharat Services - From Seats, Meals To Toilets: Watch His Verdict Here

A video reviewing India’s Vande Bharat Express has garnered significant traction on social media, featuring a foreign traveller sharing his experience onboard the train’s Executive Class. The reviewer walks viewers through various aspects of the journey, praising the train’s modern design, comfort, and value for money while comparing it to high-speed rail in other countries.

The man begins the review video by saying, "Today we are taking a journey on what is considered India's most modern train, the Vande Bharat, on Executive class. I'm going to show you what an experience on this train is like."

He then goes on to showcase the interiors of the Vande Bharat Express and compares it to trains in Japan and China, saying, "Check out the setup here, it looks a bit like I'm in a Japanese or Chinese high speed train."

Highlighting the spacious overhead compartments, he adds, "Also look how spacious the overhead compartment is, like this luggage is insanely big but it still comfortably fits in the overhead compartment."

Complimenting the rotating feature of the seats, the man says, "One thing that is very cool about this train, check this one out, you can actually turn around your chairs so you can face the window. How cool is that? I'm not sure we're actually locking in the chair, we are playing around here with them."

In the video, he also shows the pre-paid meals served during the journey and remarks, "And the next meal just arrived, this is actually our pre-ordered meal that we ordered in advance online. We have chapati here, two different curries, rice and vegetables. And we have ice cream over there."

The man further notes that the entire five-and-a-half-hour train journey costs Rs. 2,100 per person, including all meals and snacks.

Reviewing the onboard sanitation facilities, he says, "So you have actually two types of toilets here. First one is Indian style toilet, basically a squat toilet. And you also have a Western-style toilet on the other side."

Vande Bharat Train Services

IANS reported on Monday that the number of Vande Bharat services connecting major cities across India has gone up to 164 while the total number of passengers carried by these high-tech trains, since their launch in 2019, has crossed the 7.5 crore mark, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday.

The trains come with advanced features such as automatic plug doors, rotating seats, and bio-vacuum toilets. They also have GPS-based passenger information systems and full CCTV coverage.

Vande Bharat Express trains are operational in 274 districts across the country, connecting India’s cultural, spiritual, and economic hubs with speed and comfort. This wide reach is improving travel, tourism, and regional connectivity nationwide.

The Delhi-Varanasi route connects the national capital with India’s spiritual heart. It offers pilgrims and tourists a convenient and reliable travel option. Similarly, the Srinagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route improves access to one of the country’s most revered pilgrimage sites.

The Bengaluru-Hyderabad train service has become a preferred choice for many passengers. It is widely used by IT professionals and business travellers as the service connects two major technology hubs of India.

(with IANS inputs)