Forest Guard Recruitment: 20 lakh candidates to travel free in Rajasthan govt buses for exam

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation would offer free travel services in its buses, in the wake of the Chief Minister's budget release for 2021–2022. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has issued orders granting applicants who took the exam on November 6, 2022, free transportation in regular and fast buses. The Rajasthan Roadways Headquarters has banned all of the chief managers. On the basis of a photo ID and the admit card, candidates may come and go from the Forester Direct Recruitment Examination 2020 on the morning of November 6, 2022, which will be administered by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. Free transportation should be available every day. The candidate will be able to use more than one connecting bus if there is no direct bus service from the candidate's hamlet or city to the examination center and return.

Candidates who pass the thermal screening process must wear masks throughout the travel. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will hold the Forest Guard Recruitment Examination for 99 positions on November 6 in two shifts. Similar to this, the Forest Guard Recruitment Exam will be held in four shifts on November 12 and 13 to fill 2300 positions. The first shift will run from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at this time. The second shift, however, will run from 2:30 to 4:30. In such a case, the candidate will only be permitted entrance if he arrives at the testing location 1.5 hours prior to the start of the exam.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will conduct a recruitment exam for foresters and forest guards on November 6 and on November 12 and 13. 99 positions for foresters will be filled through recruitment. 5.98 lakh applicants will take the test. For one position, there will be almost 6,000 applicants.