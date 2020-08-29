हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bengaluru

Forest officials rescue deer from hotel in Bengaluru, released back into jungle

The staff and volunteers of Karnataka Forest Department from Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru rescued a deer stag from a hotel at around 10.10 pm on Friday (August 28, 2020).

Forest officials rescue deer from hotel in Bengaluru, released back into jungle

Bengaluru: The staff and volunteers of Karnataka Forest Department from Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru rescued a deer stag from a hotel at around 10.10 pm on Friday (August 28, 2020).

The deer stag was chased by feral dogs away from the Turahalli reserve forest and it ended up taking refuge in an empty site in Krishna Gardens for two days.

The rescue operations started at 9.35 pm led by range forest officer Gopal and DRFO Naveen.

The fifteen forest staff and 13 volunteers had encircled the deer with nets, it managed to escape. It was cornered twice but broke lose both times and ran towards the Uttarahalli-Kengeri road, close to JSS engineering institute.

Eventually, it entered a restaurant where two volunteers, Dileep and Manjunath, were successful in holding onto the deer before the forest staff took control of the situation.

After an examination by a doctor from People For Animals (PFA), the deer was released back in the Turahalli forest.

Bengalurustranded deerBengaluru forest
