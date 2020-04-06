हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Forget differences and unite as one to fight COVID-19, Rahul Gandhi appeals citizens

The Congress leader appealed to the people to forge one common purpose, where mutual brotherhood, empathy and humanity are central ideas, to defeat the pandemic.

Forget differences and unite as one to fight COVID-19, Rahul Gandhi appeals citizens
File photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (April 6) said that the coronavirus is an opportunity for India to forget the differences and unite as one so as to defeat the deadly virus. Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP from Wayanad stressed the need to put aside differences of religion, caste and class and forge one common purpose: the defeat of this deadly virus.

"The #Coronavirus is an opportunity for India to unite as one people, putting aside differences of religion, caste and class; to forge one common purpose: the defeat of this deadly virus. Compassion, empathy & self-sacrifice are central to this idea. Together we will win this battle," Rahul tweeted.

According to an updated evening tally of the ministry on April 6, the total death toll now stands at 111 and the number of cases has climbed to 4,281 in the country. Out of the over 4,000 cases of coronavirus, at least 1,445 have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, the Union health ministry said.

The ministry's updated data came a day after it said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India accelerated to 4.1 days from the perviously estimated 7.4 days due to the Jamaat event held in Nizamuddin West last month.

