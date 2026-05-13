Forget Malacca, India may lock China’s backyard – what’s behind the Agaléga Island game?

New Delhi: China has long worried about one major weakness in its international trade network, the Strait of Malacca. A large part of Beijing’s oil supplies and commercial shipping passes through this narrow route, and Indian naval power in the region has often been seen as a challenge for China’s long-term plans.

Now, Indian strategic planners appear to be preparing another pressure point much farther away from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a small island territory in the western Indian Ocean called Agaléga Islands.

Located north of Mauritius, the island chain is emerging as one of India’s biggest strategic projects in the Indian Ocean region. The infrastructure developed there over the past few years is giving India a stronger military and maritime position across a large stretch of the ocean.

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At the centre of the project is a 3,000-metre runway reportedly developed with Indian assistance. This is large enough to support operations by India’s long-range maritime surveillance aircraft, including the Boeing P-8I Neptune, which is used for submarine tracking, surveillance and anti-submarine warfare missions.

The island also now has a deep-water jetty and large aircraft hangars measuring nearly 180 feet in length. The facilities could together support naval operations, maritime patrol aircraft and long-duration surveillance missions across a large stretch of the Indian Ocean.

India’s eyes on the Mozambique Channel

Strategically, the location gives India direct access to monitoring activity around the Mozambique Channel, an important sea route through which a large volume of trade moves between Asia, Europe and Africa. Reports suggest that nearly 30 percent of international maritime trade passes through this route.

This has added another layer to India’s maritime strategy at a time when China has been trying to expand its footprint across the Indian Ocean region.

Beijing has attempted for years to reduce dependence on routes monitored by India, especially around the Malacca Strait. China has also invested heavily in African energy and mining projects, particularly in Mozambique, where Chinese investments in natural gas and graphite sectors are estimated to be worth more than Rs 50,000 crore.

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These resources are considered important for China’s electric vehicle industry and industrial supply chains.

Indian decision-makers appear to believe that a stronger presence around Agaléga could give New Delhi better oversight of these maritime routes and Chinese-linked commercial activity in the western Indian Ocean.

The agreement that changed the island’s role

The foundations of the Agaléga project were laid in 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed an agreement with Mauritius aimed at maritime connectivity and infrastructure cooperation.

Over time, the construction work on the island has led to speculation that the facilities could eventually function as a major Indian military support location in the region.

India’s engagement with Mauritius has also moved beyond Agaléga. New Delhi has announced a special economic package for Mauritius, including plans to redevelop the Port Louis harbour. The project is expected to strengthen India’s logistical and maritime access in the region even further.

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Another area receiving attention is the Chagos marine region, which is located near the well-known Diego Garcia military base jointly used by the United States and the United Kingdom. India is expected to play a larger monitoring and developmental role in the wider maritime zone around Chagos in the coming years.

China responds with new defence outreach

China’s concern over India’s expanding reach in the Indian Ocean has pushed Beijing to strengthen defence ties with Mozambique. Reports say the two countries signed a defence agreement in April 2026 as part of efforts to secure its economic and maritime interests in the region.

Chinese strategists have for years promoted the so-called “String of Pearls” approach, a network of ports and partnerships stretching across the Indian Ocean. Indian officials and analysts now increasingly view projects such as Agaléga, Port Louis and Chagos as part of New Delhi’s own counter-strategy.

India’s ties with Mauritius also extend deep into the country’s security system. Mauritius’ National Security Adviser is an Indian official, while the Mauritius National Coast Guard is headed by an officer from the Indian Navy.

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In 2025, India further strengthened ties by extending an economic package worth around Rs 5,500 crore to Mauritius.

As strategic competition in the Indian Ocean intensifies, Agaléga is no longer being seen as merely a remote island territory. It is increasingly turning into an important part of India’s maritime planning in a region where trade routes, naval access and surveillance capabilities are becoming more important than ever before.