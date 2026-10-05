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‘Form 6 modification not approved’: Supreme Court seeks records on who altered voter enrolment form

The petition also raised concerns over the alleged centralisation of the electoral-roll database and access to ERONet/ECINet by statutory field-level authorities.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
‘Form 6 modification not approved’: Supreme Court seeks records on who altered voter enrolment form
Image Credit: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (IANS)

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‘Form 6 modification not approved’: Supreme Court seeks records on who altered voter enrolment form
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