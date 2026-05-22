Former AAP leader's Cockroach Janta Party makes a wave but can it get registered? Check ECI rule

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), viral satirical online movement founded in May 2026 by Abhijeet Dipke, a former Aam Aadmi Party leader to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has garnered significant attention on social media, with even some Trinamool Congress MPs joining it. While the social media handle has far more followers than those of the Congress and the BJP on Instagram, many speculate that the CJP might contest elections. However, the platform is only a satire account claiming to seek accountability from the government.

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Notably, even if the party wish to register, it won't get the cockroach symbol as per EC's new rule. Under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, when a newly registered, unrecognised political party proposes new symbols to the Commission, the rules explicitly state that the proposed designs must not depict any bird or animal. This restriction was primarily driven by animal welfare concerns. Following persistent representations from animal rights organisations like PETA, the ECI stepped in to prevent cruelty. During intense election campaigns, live animals were often subjected to harsh environments—being forced into screaming crowds, paraded for long hours, made to carry excessive loads, and even painted with toxic chemicals and party slogans. To curb this, the ECI issued strict guidelines under the Model Code of Conduct banning the use and live demonstration of animals during electioneering.

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Under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, any association or body of individual Indian citizens intending to function as a political party must apply for registration with the Election Commission of India (ECI). The application must be submitted within 30 days of the party’s formation, along with a neatly typed memorandum or constitution that clearly outlines the party's organisational structure, membership criteria, and a mandatory declaration of allegiance to the Constitution of India, socialism, secularism, and democracy. Registered parties are initially categorised as 'registered-unrecognised'. They can elevate their status to a recognised 'State Party' or 'National Party' only after fulfilling specific performance criteria in subsequent general or assembly elections, such as winning a designated percentage of valid votes or securing a minimum number of legislative seats.

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The allotment and regulation of election symbols are governed by the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. The ECI classifies symbols into two categories: 'reserved' and 'free'. Reserved symbols are exclusively dedicated to recognised National and State parties for use across their contested domains, ensuring that no other candidate can use them. Conversely, newly registered or unrecognised parties must choose a symbol from a list of "free symbols" periodically notified by the Commission, providing a list of preferences during their application. Furthermore, under Paragraph 15 of the 1968 Order, the ECI serves as the sole authority to resolve internal party splits or mergers, deciding which rival faction holds the legitimate right to the original party name and its reserved symbol based on organisational and legislative support.