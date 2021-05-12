Former acting Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Vijay Manohar Sahai passes away

New Delhi: Former acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, Justice Vijay Manohar Sahai, died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 68. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Justice Sahai, who was a Judge in the Allahabad High Court, graduated in Law from the University of Allahabad in 1975 and got enrolled as an advocate in January 1976.

Justice Sahai, who was appointed Standing Counsel for the New India Assurance Co., Union Bank of India, and Allahabad Bank, was elevated as permanent Judge on February 5, 1999 and was later on transferred to Gujarat High Court, according to Live Law.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, expressed grief on his death and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

Vijay Manohar Sahai started practice in the chambers of his father, RM Sahai, who retired as Judge of the Supreme Court of India in 1995.

He also worked as a Brief Holder for the state of Uttar Pradesh from 1983 to 1989 and was later appointed Standing Counsel for the Public Service Commission, UP Allahabad, Ghaziabad Development Authority, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, UP State Electricity Board, added Live Law.