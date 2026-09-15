/Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Nani dies at 57 after heart attack

Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, popularly known as Alla Nani, died in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 57.
Reporteldy Nani suffered a fatal heart attack in Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday.
Nani was a prominent political figure from Eluru and had served in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government as Deputy Chief Minister as well as Minister for Health and Medical Education.
His death marks the end of a political career that saw him move between the Congress and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) before joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Nani began his electoral career with the Congress and was first elected as an MLA from the Eluru constituency. He later left the party and joined the YSRCP.
After returning to electoral politics with the YSRCP, Nani became part of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet when the party formed the government in Andhra Pradesh.
He was given charge of the Health and Medical Education portfolios and also served as one of the state’s Deputy Chief Ministers.
His tenure in the health portfolio included a period marked by major public health challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, when the state government was dealing with a sharp rise in infections and the need to expand medical infrastructure.
Nani later stepped away from the YSRCP and, a few months ago, joined the TDP, marking another significant shift in his political journey.
Nani’s political career spanned several years and included representation of Eluru in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, ministerial responsibilities and a stint as Deputy Chief Minister under the previous state government.
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