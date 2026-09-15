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  • /Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Nani dies at 57 after heart attack

Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Nani dies at 57 after heart attack

Nani began his political career with the Congress and was first elected as an MLA from the Eluru constituency. He later left the party and joined YSRCP.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Nani dies at 57 after heart attack
Image Credit: IANS

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Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Nani dies at 57 after heart attack
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