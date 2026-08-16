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  • /Former Bengal deputy speaker Asish Banerjee found dead at TMC office, note found

Former Bengal deputy speaker Asish Banerjee found dead at TMC office, note found

Police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 08:46 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Former Bengal deputy speaker Asish Banerjee found dead at TMC office, note found
Image Credit: Former West Bengal assembly deputy speaker Asish Banerjee. (@NilanjanDasAITC/X)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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