Former Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta on Monday took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justice Datta. The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued a notification announcing the appointment of Justice Datta on Sunday as the top court judge.

The number of judges in the apex court has now increased to 28. The sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court is 34, including the Chief Justice of India. Justice Datta, born on February 9, 1965, turned 57 this year and will have a tenure till February 8, 2030, in the Supreme Court where the retirement age is 65.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by then Chief Justice of India UU Lalit in the meeting held on September 26, 2022, has recommended the elevation of Justice Datta to the Supreme Court.

(Image credit: ANI)

Justice Datta's parent High Court was Calcutta High Court. The parent High Court of a judge is the High Court where the concerned judge was first elevated to the bench.

Justice Datta, son of the late Justice Salil Kumar Datta, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, was elevated to the bench of the Calcutta High Court as a permanent judge on June 22, 2006. He was made the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on April 28, 2020.

Justice Dutta is the brother-in-law of Justice Amitava Roy, who was a former judge of the Supreme Court.