Former Bureau Chief Of Zee News Naseer Ahmad Passes Away; Mehbooba Mufti, Others Condole Demise

Renowned journalist and former Bureau Chief of Zee News in Kashmir, Naseer Ahmad, passed away on Saturday morning at his residence in Srinagar. Nasir's death sent a wave of grief throughout the journalist fraternity. He was laid to rest in Srinagar's Bemina area, and hundreds joined in his Nimaz-e-jinaza.

Naseer Ahmad was a renowned face of the journalistic fraternity in Jammu and Kashmir. He was associated with Zee Media for 14 long years and was heading the Kashmir bureau of Zee News. During his tenure, he remained vocal and brave during his work. It was the peak time of terrorism in Kashmir, and Naseer’s objective and unbiased reporting made him a veteran journalist of the valley.

After he parted from Zee News, he worked with some renowned TV channels for a couple of years, and thereafter he started his own YouTube channel. Naseer, apart from being a great journalist, was a great lover of music and was a musician; also, he ran a music studio where he always remained helpful to the young talent of Kashmir.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, also condoled the death of the senior journalist, Mufti wrote on X. “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Naseer Ahmad, the senior journalist and former Bureau Chief of Zee News. His invaluable contributions to journalism will always be remembered. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah and provide strength to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Ameen,”

National Conference (NC) Chief Spokesperson Tanveer Sadiq wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran journalist Naseer Ahmad, former Bureau Chief of Zee News in Srinagar. His contributions to journalism were invaluable and will always be remembered. May Allah grant him Jannah and give strength to his family and loved ones in this difficult time. Ameen.”