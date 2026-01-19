Former CJI Chandrachud On Umar Khalid Case: Jail Before Verdict Cannot Be Punishment

Umar Khalid Case: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Sunday shared his detailed views on the bail system, undertrial detention and national security laws while responding to a question on activist Umar Khalid’s bail case at the Jaipur Literature Festival. His remarks came during a session moderated by senior journalist Vir Sanghvi.

Justice Chandrachud clarified that he was speaking as a citizen and not as a judge while commenting on the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to grant bail to Umar Khalid, who is accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.