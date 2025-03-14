Former Congress MLA From Bilaspur Shot At By Unidentified People, Probe On

Former Congress MLA from Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, Bamber Thakur, was shot at by unidentified persons at his residence on Friday amid Holi celebrations. According to police, the incident took place when Thakur was sitting in the courtyard of the government accommodation allotted to his wife in Bilaspur along with others celebrating Holi. Four people came and opened fire leaving the Congress leader injured.

The attackers fired around 12 rounds of bullets, an eyewitness said, as reported by news agency PTI. In the attack, the Congress MLA, along with his personal security officer, sustained injuries, police said. Thakur received a bullet in his leg. A manhunt was launched to catch the culprits who reportedly ran on foot towards the main market, SP Bilaspur Sandeep Dhawal told the PTI.

The accused would be nabbed soon and booked under relevant sections of law, he added. Immediately after the attack, Thakur was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, while the PSO was rushed to the AIIMS Bilaspur.

(With agency Inputs)