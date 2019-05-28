close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhakrishnan Vikhe-Patil

Former Congress MLA Radhakrishnan Vikhe-Patil to join BJP soon

Former Congress MLA Radhakrishnan Vikhe Patil is set to join BJP soon, sources said. Besides Patil, some other Congress leaders, including Abdul Sattar and Kalidas Kolambekar are planning to join the saffron party.

Former Congress MLA Radhakrishnan Vikhe-Patil to join BJP soon

Former Congress MLA Radhakrishnan Vikhe Patil is set to join BJP soon, sources said. Besides Patil, some other Congress leaders, including Abdul Sattar and Kalidas Kolambekar are planning to join the saffron party.

It is to be noted that Vikhe-Patel was once the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly but he resigned from the post in March this year. Vikhe-Patil decided to step down after some Congress leaders accused him of indulging in anti-party activities. 

Only last month, Patil's son Sujay Vikhe Patil quit the Congress party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Then, Patil had openly campaigned for his son, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Ahmednagar and had asked the people to vote for him. 

Vikhe-Patil decided to quit as LoP after his son Sujay Vikhe-Patil joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March this year. Sujay Vikhe-Patil was welcomed to BJP several senior leaders including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state party chief Raosahabe Danve-Patil.

Sujay contested Lok Sabha election from Ahmednagar on a BJP ticket and registered a comfortable win. Ahmednagar is a bastion of the Vikhe-Patil clan and Sujay belongs to the fourth-generation of the renowned family. The senior Vikhe-Patel had campaigned extensively for his son during the Lok Sabha poll. 

Sujay decided to contest on a BJP ticket after NCP chief Sharad Pawar refused to accept a request by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to not contest from  Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat for his son.

Tags:
Radhakrishnan Vikhe-PatilMaharashtraCongressBJP
Next
Story

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts factory in Delhi, no casualties

Must Watch

PT5M6S

Who will be next Congress President? All eyes now on India's oldest party