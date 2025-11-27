In a startling allegation of external interference in Indian elections, former Congress MP Kumar Ketkar has dropped a bombshell, claiming that the 2014 General elections were compromised. Speaking at an event organised by the Congress on the Constitution Day, Ketkar claimed that the American intelligence agency CIA and Israel’s Mossad engineered the Congress party’s 2014 poll defeat against Narendra Modi-led BJP.

Ketkar said that while the Congress had bagged 145 seats in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls and 206 seats in the 2009 general elections and going by the trends, the grand old party should have won 250 seats. However, the party got bundled out for 44 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

According to PTI, the former Congress MP said that the UPA government was not letting these agencies play a game in India and thus they decided to stop Congress below 206.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ketkar alleged that foreign intelligence agencies believed they needed greater influence over India’s political landscape. According to him, if the Congress or a Congress-led coalition had returned to power with stability, it would have limited any external involvement in India’s decision-making.

He further claimed that these agencies preferred a majority government in New Delhi—but one that was not led by the Congress—because they assumed such a leadership would be more aligned with their interests.

Ketkar also stated that Mossad allegedly compiled detailed political assessments of Indian states and constituencies, while both Mossad and the CIA were believed to have extensive electoral data.

Reflecting on the 2014 elections, he said there was public dissatisfaction with then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, but not to a degree that would normally cause the Congress to drop from 206 seats to just 44. The reduced seat count left the party without enough MPs to even stake a claim to the Leader of the Opposition’s post. Ketkar argued that such a drastic shift did not, in his view, reflect a natural public mandate.

The 2014 Lok Sabha elections saw Congress' seat tally dropping to a historic low while the BJP got 282, the NDA bagged 324 seats.