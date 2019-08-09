Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitely admitted to AIIMS cardiology department

NEW DELHI: Former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Friday. He has been admitted to the Cardiology Department of AIIMS where he is being attended by a team of doctors.

He was admitted to AIIMS around 11 AM, according to sources.

The 66-year-old BJP leader's health is being monitored by a team of endocrinologist, nephrologist and cardiologist, according to reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the hospital where Jaitley has been admitted.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted pic.twitter.com/nW91PEEl25 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

Besides PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have also reached AIIMS.

The veteran BJP leader has not been keeping well for some times.

Jaitley took a three-month sabbatical to undergo a kidney transplant last year, following which he was put under isolation.

Jaitley had served as the Finance Minister in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's first term in office.

Due to his poor health, he was forced to fly to the United States for medical treatment.

Live TV

In view of his poor health, Union Minister Piyush Goyal was appointed as the interim Finance Minister and he even presented the Modi government 1.0's Interim Budget in February this year before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election citing health reasons.

After the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power with a thumping majority in the 2019 Lok Saba polls, Jaitley had written to the PM and told him that he'd like to stay away from "any responsibility" on account of his ill health.