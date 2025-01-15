Former Fossils Bassist Chandramouli Biswas Dies By Suicide At 48, Police Say 'He Battled Long-Term Depression'

The Kolkata music scene mourns the tragic loss of bassist Chandramouli Biswas, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 48, as per the Times of India. Best known for his association with iconic bands Fossils, Golok, and Zombie Cage Control, Biswas was discovered at his rented home near Wellington by Golok lead vocalist Mohul Chakraborty, who immediately alerted authorities and locals.

Chakraborty revealed that he grew concerned when Biswas did not respond to his calls throughout the day. "I contacted one of his close friends, and we went to his home together, only to find him dead. It’s a huge loss for the Bengal music industry," he said.

Chandramouli had left a promising engineering career to follow his passion for music. He played a significant role in shaping Kolkata’s independent music landscape.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicated that Chandramouli had been battling depression for several years due to financial difficulties. A cop said that they spoke to his relatives and friends, who said he was “depressed for some years and was also undergoing treatment”. Officers recovered a suicide note stating that no one was responsible for his death. The note’s handwriting is currently under verification, and his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Fossils manager Rupsha Dasgupta shared that Chandramouli was part of the band from 2000 until 2018, first as a guitarist and later as a bassist, before leaving due to health reasons. She expressed her sorrow, saying, "Chandra had a massive fan base among young listeners. His death is both shocking and heartbreaking. Beyond his musical talent, he was an incredibly cheerful and sociable person who touched many lives."

Chandramouli updated his Facebook profile picture just hours before his death. He is survived by his parents.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).