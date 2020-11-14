Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti asks India, Pakistan to rise above political compulsions, initiate dialogue

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday (November 14, 2020) asked India and Pakistan to rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue. The comment from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president came following Pakistan's unsuccessful attempt to destroy Uri sector by violating multiple ceasefires along the Line of Control in J&K on Friday.

Mehbooba took to her official Twitter account and wrote, "Sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of LOC. If only Indian & Pakistani leadership could rise above their political compulsions & initiate dialogue."

She also added, "Restoring the ceasefire agreed upon & implemented by Vajpayee ji & Musharaf sahab is a good place to start."

Sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of LOC. If only Indian & Pakistani leadership could rise above their political compulsions & initiate dialogue. Restoring the ceasefire agreed upon & implemented by Vajpayee ji & Musharaf sahab is a good place to start — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 14, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan made a second attempt to destroy the Uri sector in Baramulla district when the Pakistani troops resorted to multiple ceasefire violations along the LoC from Gurez sector to Uri sector.

The Indian troops also conducted retaliatory firing along the LoC and reportedly killed eight Pakistani soldiers and injured 12 others besides causing extensive damage to its infrastructure.

At least five Indian jawans and six civilians also lost their lives in the heavy exchange of cross-border firing.

Also read | Mehbooba Mufti targets Centre over Article 370 issue