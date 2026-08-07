Earlier on Friday, PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti addressed workers at the party headquarters before her daughter left for the police station. She accused the administration of weaponising the FIR to silence opposition. “This isn’t about Mehbooba Mufti or Iltija Mufti as individuals. It is about silencing every voice that speaks for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and questions the unconstitutional abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A,” she said.