Srinagar Police have initiated legal proceedings against People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, party chief spokesperson Iltija Mufti, after registering an FIR over the alleged assault of a police officer during a protest in the city. Iltija has been booked in connection with the incident that took place during a demonstration organised by the party against the abrogation of Article 370.
The case has been registered under sections 132, 121 and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said the protest was held on the evening of 4 August outside the PDP office to mark the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
According to officials, a scuffle erupted with police personnel who were on duty at the site. They have alleged that Iltija Mufti physically assaulted a police officer while he was discharging his official duties. She is specifically accused of grabbing the officer and biting his forearm, which resulted in a bleeding injury. Taking serious note of the alleged assault, Srinagar Police registered an FIR at Police Station Kothibagh and launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter.
Srinagar witnessed a charged political confrontation on Friday as People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti reported to police for questioning in an FIR that accuses her of assaulting an officer during a protest earlier this week. Her arrival turned into a full-scale demonstration, with party leaders and supporters marching against the 2019 abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.
Accompanied by PDP legislators, senior leaders, and a large contingent of workers, Iltija Mufti walked from the party headquarters to Police Station Kothibagh after receiving a summons from Srinagar Police. Protesters accompanying her carried placards, raised slogans in her support, and repeatedly demanded restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
Police tried to stop the procession from becoming a rally. PDP workers pressed ahead regardless, producing tense moments along the route. Officers used mild force, including a brief baton charge, to push the crowd back. Scuffles and jostling broke out between police personnel and party supporters.
Earlier on Friday, PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti addressed workers at the party headquarters before her daughter left for the police station. She accused the administration of weaponising the FIR to silence opposition. “This isn’t about Mehbooba Mufti or Iltija Mufti as individuals. It is about silencing every voice that speaks for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and questions the unconstitutional abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A,” she said.
The PDP has strongly condemned the action, terming the FIR a ‘blatant misuse of power and authority’. In a detailed statement, the party said that on 4 August, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti led a peaceful candlelight protest outside the party office. City Police (East) restricted her and the party workers from proceeding further. Iltija Mufti then walked alone towards the main road carrying a placard against the abrogation of Article 370, where she was intercepted and stopped by police personnel.
According to the party, during the intervention she was allegedly manhandled by a woman IPS officer of SP rank, along with other police personnel and her own PSO. The officer allegedly instructed the male PSO to use force against her, following which she was dragged by male police personnel.
The PDP has claimed that the woman officer assaulted the party leader and used excessive force while preventing her from carrying out a peaceful protest. The party said it has eyewitnesses to the incident and intends to place the matter before a court of law. It strongly condemned the conduct of the police personnel involved and demanded appropriate action against those responsible for allegedly manhandling a political leader during a peaceful demonstration.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.