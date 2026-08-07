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  • /Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija booked for assaulting police officer; PDP calls FIR ‘blatant misuse of power'

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija booked for assaulting police officer; PDP calls FIR ‘blatant misuse of power'

The PDP has strongly condemned the action, terming the FIR a ‘blatant misuse of power and authority’. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 04:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija booked for assaulting police officer; PDP calls FIR ‘blatant misuse of power'
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija booked for assaulting police officer; PDP calls FIR ‘blatant misuse of power'
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