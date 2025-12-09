Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994181https://zeenews.india.com/india/former-jklf-commander-javid-ahmad-mir-arrested-in-1996-violence-case-2994181.html
NewsIndia
JAVID AHMAD MIR ARREST

Former JKLF Commander Javid Ahmad Mir Arrested In 1996 Violence Case

Mir’s arrest comes a day after police detained another former terrorist commander, Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi, in the same 1996 Naaz Crossing violence case (FIR No. 192/1996). Both men were named in the original First Information Report filed on 17 July 1996.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 10:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Former JKLF Commander Javid Ahmad Mir Arrested In 1996 Violence Case

Former terrorist commander-turned-separatist leader Javid Ahmad Mir, also known as Javed Nalka, was arrested by Srinagar Police on Tuesday in connection with a decades-old terrorism-related case from 1996. He was taken into custody from his home in Zaina Kadal by the Shergari Police.

Mir’s arrest comes a day after police detained another former terrorist commander, Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi, in the same 1996 Naaz Crossing violence case (FIR No. 192/1996). Both men were named in the original First Information Report filed on 17 July 1996.

Case Details

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The arrest pertains to FIR No. 192/1996, registered at Shergari Police Station under Sections 341, 148, 336, 332 of the RPC, Arms Act (7/27), Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the FIR and case documents, the charges stem from an incident in July 1996 when Mir and others allegedly led a large procession carrying a body. The mob reportedly clashed with police at Naaz Crossing, Srinagar, resulting in Stone-pelting, Rioting, and anti-India sloganeering, Injuries to police personnel, and Damage to public property

Mir is currently detained at Shergari Police Station, where legal proceedings are underway.

Background

Javed Nalka was a top commander of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) during the 1990s and is believed to have been one of the closest aides of Yaseen Malik. The JKLF was involved in terrorist activities and separatist politics during that period.

Mir had previously been arrested in connection with the 1990 killing of four Indian Air Force personnel, a case in which Yaseen Malik is also facing trial. He was granted bail in that case in 2019.

Linked Arrests

The arrest of Mir follows Monday’s detention of Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi, another former terrorist commander who later became a separatist figure. Both arrests are part of what officials describe as an ongoing effort to trace and detain individuals wanted in long-pending cases.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi Blast Case
Delhi Blast Case: NIA Court Sends Nasir Malla To 7-Day Custody
Rahul Gandhi
‘Vote Chori An Anti-National Act’: Rahul Gandhi Says ECI Colluding With BJP
Clean air
India’s Top Cities With Clean Air This Week: Delhi And Mumbai Not In The List
CG Police Constable Result 2025
CG Police Constable Result 2025 OUT At cgpolice.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here
Ajit Doval
Why India Is Not Ready To Retire Its 80-Year-Old James Bond 'Ajit Doval'
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 09.12.2025: First And Second Round Tuesday Draw
Technology news
Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8.5 Beta Update In India For THESE Users- Details
goa fire tragedy
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Orders Immediate Demolition Of Romeo Lane Vagator
Pakistan
'Funeral Of Professionalism': Pak DG ISPR Trolled For Winking At Female Journo
3I/ATLAS
3I/ATLAS Loaded With ‘Cosmic WMDs’? Truth Behind Hydrogen Cyanide & Methanol