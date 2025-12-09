Former JKLF Commander Javid Ahmad Mir Arrested In 1996 Violence Case

Former terrorist commander-turned-separatist leader Javid Ahmad Mir, also known as Javed Nalka, was arrested by Srinagar Police on Tuesday in connection with a decades-old terrorism-related case from 1996. He was taken into custody from his home in Zaina Kadal by the Shergari Police.

Mir’s arrest comes a day after police detained another former terrorist commander, Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi, in the same 1996 Naaz Crossing violence case (FIR No. 192/1996). Both men were named in the original First Information Report filed on 17 July 1996.

Case Details

The arrest pertains to FIR No. 192/1996, registered at Shergari Police Station under Sections 341, 148, 336, 332 of the RPC, Arms Act (7/27), Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the FIR and case documents, the charges stem from an incident in July 1996 when Mir and others allegedly led a large procession carrying a body. The mob reportedly clashed with police at Naaz Crossing, Srinagar, resulting in Stone-pelting, Rioting, and anti-India sloganeering, Injuries to police personnel, and Damage to public property

Mir is currently detained at Shergari Police Station, where legal proceedings are underway.

Background

Javed Nalka was a top commander of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) during the 1990s and is believed to have been one of the closest aides of Yaseen Malik. The JKLF was involved in terrorist activities and separatist politics during that period.

Mir had previously been arrested in connection with the 1990 killing of four Indian Air Force personnel, a case in which Yaseen Malik is also facing trial. He was granted bail in that case in 2019.

Linked Arrests

The arrest of Mir follows Monday’s detention of Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi, another former terrorist commander who later became a separatist figure. Both arrests are part of what officials describe as an ongoing effort to trace and detain individuals wanted in long-pending cases.