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Former JPSC chief L Khiangte arrested amid protests over exam irregularities in Jharkhand

Khiangte, who previously served as Jharkhand’s Chief Secretary, was questioned several times by the CID before his arrest. The questioning reportedly continued for several hours as investigators examined allegations linked to the conduct of the examination.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Former JPSC chief L Khiangte arrested amid protests over exam irregularities in Jharkhand
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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