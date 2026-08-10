/Former JPSC chief L Khiangte arrested amid protests over exam irregularities in Jharkhand

Former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangte has been arrested by the state CID in connection with allegations surrounding the commission’s 14th Civil Services Examination, as protests over examination irregularities continue across the state.
According to reports, Khiangte, who previously served as Jharkhand’s Chief Secretary, was questioned several times by the CID before his arrest. The questioning reportedly continued for several hours as investigators examined allegations linked to the conduct of the examination.
One of the key issues under investigation is the empanelment of TDPL to conduct the JPSC 14th Civil Services Examination despite the company having been blacklisted. Khiangte resigned as JPSC chairman on July 22, 2026, saying his decision was intended to ensure a fair investigation into the allegations.
His arrest comes amid growing anger among students and job aspirants over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations.
Jharkhand has witnessed large-scale protests by JSSC-CGL aspirants, with students in Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Dhanbad, Bokaro and other districts demanding transparency, accountability and an independent investigation into the recruitment process.
The protesters have alleged question paper leaks, leaked OMR sheets and manipulation in the evaluation process. Although the state government has opened talks with the students, it has so far refused to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination, making the issue a major political and administrative flashpoint.
Police lathicharge protesters: Police used lathicharge as JPSC-JSSC aspirants moved towards the Jharkhand Assembly. Some protesters were reportedly injured.
Barricades breached, water cannons used: Protesters broke through several police barricades while marching from the Old Assembly towards the New Assembly. Security personnel then used water cannons to disperse them.
Devendra Nath Mahto joins march on stretcher: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a nine-day hunger strike, joined the march after arriving in an ambulance. He was carried towards the Assembly on a stretcher.
Government says most demands accepted: Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey Singh said the government had accepted nearly all demands that fell within its powers. She also said the probe into the alleged irregularities could be conducted under judicial monitoring.
Cancellation of JSSC-CGL remains the main hurdle: The government maintained that it cannot unilaterally cancel the examination because the matter is linked to judicial directives.
Jairam Mahato backs students: JLKM MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato met the protesting students and said he would raise their concerns both inside and outside the Assembly. He also appealed to the police to cooperate with the protesters.
Babulal Marandi demands CBI probe: Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi accused the Jharkhand government of failing to address the students’ concerns and called for a CBI investigation into the alleged JPSC-JSSC examination irregularities.
The arrest of Khiangte adds a significant new dimension to the controversy, with the CID investigation into the JPSC examination now unfolding alongside the continuing agitation over the JSSC-CGL recruitment process.
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