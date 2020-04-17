Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy organises son's wedding amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

Even as Karnataka battles coronavirus COVID-19, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy proceeds with the wedding ceremony of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. The wedding is being held in Ramanagara on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The media has not been allowed entry. Several VIP guests were seen attending the function. Visuals show clear violation of social distancing norms when the state of battling to contains the virus.

Earlier, the former chief minister had assured that the wedding will be a simple one. He appealed to the party workers to not to attend this ceremony.

Meanwhile, 38 new cases of coronavirus was reported for the state which is the largest single-day spike for Karnataka. The total number of cases in the state has risen to 353 which includes 82 patients who were discharged after recovery, the death toll is at 13.

