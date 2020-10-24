Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for coronavirus

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 infection.

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly took to microblogging site Twitter on Saturday to share the news.

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," he tweeted.

I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break !

I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation.

Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 24, 2020

"Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone !," he wrote in another tweet.

Live TV

Fadnavis had been named as the BJP's in-charge for the Assembly elections in Bihar.