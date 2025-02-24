Former Members Of Banned Jamaat-E-Islami Launch New Party, Write To Election Commission For Symbol

In a significant political development, former leaders of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir have announced the formation of a new political party, the Jammu Kashmir Justice Development Front (JKJDF). The announcement was made during a workers’ convention held in Kulgam district, a region known as the center of Jamaat activities in Kashmir. While the party is new, most of its members were previously associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, and its primary aim is to unite former Jamaat members.

The party has also submitted an application to the Election Commission, seeking official recognition and an election symbol.

Shameem Ahmad, president of the newly formed JKJDF and a former Jamaat member, expressed optimism about this new political initiative. He stated that the JKJDF aims to establish a transparent governance model focused on real development rather than mere promises.

Another prominent party figure, Sayir Reshi, who previously contested in the Assembly elections, emphasized their commitment to justice and genuine progress. He remarked, "Our goal is to create a political framework grounded in justice and true development." The leaders also noted that their lack of formal registration in past elections had limited their ability to contest under a unified banner.

With the establishment of JKJDF, the party members are now preparing to actively participate in future local body and panchayat elections.

"We will provide educated representatives in all regions who will work selflessly for the common people," Ahmad added.

The JKJDF plans to officially launch its campaign from Srinagar in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, former Jamaat-e-Islami members had been in discussions with the Centre regarding lifting the ban on the organization. As a result, they were encouraged to participate in elections, leading many ex-members to contest as independent candidates in Assembly polls. However, none of them secured a victory.