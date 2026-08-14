/Once part of Naxal groups, these Bastar women are now turning heads on the runway

In a powerful example of change, nine former Naxalite women from Bastar walked the ramp at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur. The women, who recently surrendered under government rehabilitation policies, traded their lives in the forests for a new experience on a public stage. Dressed in traditional handloom outfits, they showcased locally made products and highlighted their journey back into mainstream society.
The participants included women who once served in important roles within Naxalite groups. Some worked as gunners and bodyguards for senior commanders, while others were associated with the Pamed Area Committee and other units operating in Bastar.
For the event, fashion professionals from Mumbai trained the women in Raipur for six days. The training helped them prepare for their first-ever runway appearance before ministers, officials and other guests.
#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Former women Naxals, who once carried weapons in the dense forests of Bastar, walked the ramp to huge applause at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur after joining the mainstream. (07.08) pic.twitter.com/51mc8lEXWE— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
For many of the women, walking the ramp was a completely new experience. "I used to work in the Pamed Area Committee and surrendered recently," shared one former Naxalite. "People who came from Mumbai trained us for six days. It was the first time we ever did something like that... and we truly enjoyed it."
Another participant, Poonam Devi, spoke about her long journey. "I joined the Naxalites in November 2007 and finally left in July 2025," Devi said. "I liked the program a lot."
#WATCH | Sukma, Chhattisgarh: A surrendered Naxalite says, “I used to work in the Pamed Area Committee. I surrendered in 2026. We went to Raipur recently. There, we were trained by people who had come from Bombay…prominent ministers also came. The training was of six days…it… https://t.co/DTj6i0toUI pic.twitter.com/7tqYp7zmoK— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026
Beyond the fashion show, the women helped promote handloom clothing and other Swadeshi products made by local artisans. The event also aimed to support traditional crafts and create awareness about locally produced goods.
Sukma Superintendent of Police Mayank Gurjar said the women represented a positive outcome of rehabilitation efforts in the region.
According to Gurjar, some of the participants had held key operational positions in Naxalite organisations. One carried an INSAS rifle, others worked as bodyguards for senior commanders, and one served as a teacher in Naxal-run schools.
He said their participation on a national platform showed how people from conflict-affected tribal areas are finding new opportunities and building confidence in government rehabilitation programs.
The appearance of the former Naxalite women on the runway marked a major shift in their lives. Their participation highlighted how rehabilitation programs can help people move away from conflict and become part of mainstream society while supporting local culture and traditional industries.
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