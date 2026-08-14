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  • /Once part of Naxal groups, these Bastar women are now turning heads on the runway

Once part of Naxal groups, these Bastar women are now turning heads on the runway

Nine former Naxalite women from Bastar walked the ramp at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur after surrendering under government rehabilitation policies.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Once part of Naxal groups, these Bastar women are now turning heads on the runway
Image Credit: ANI. Surrendered Women Naxals participate in a Tribal fashion show programme in Raipur on Monday.

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