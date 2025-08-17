Advertisement
Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Hospitalised After Dehydration

Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik was admitted to a private hospital here on Sunday after he complained of dehydration. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 09:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Hospitalised After DehydrationOdisha Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik. (Photo: IANS)

Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday after he complained of dehydration. 

Hospital sources confirmed that Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik is in stable condition and showing a positive response to treatment.

CM Majhi Prays For Patnaik’s Recovery

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has wished a speedy recovery and good health to the ex-CM Patnaik.

“I came to know about the illness of the opposition leader, Honourable @Naveen_Odisha. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for his speedy recovery and good health,” wrote CM Majhi on his X handle.

State Ministers Visit Hospital to Check on Patnaik

After getting the news about Patnaik, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the BJD supremo.

Patnaik Earlier Underwent Spinal Surgery in Mumbai

It is pertinent here to mention that Patnaik, on June 20, left for Mumbai, where he underwent spinal surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22.

“As advised by medical experts, I would be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis on the 22nd of this month at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. My personal doctor, Dr Ramakant Panda, is coordinating this in Mumbai. With blessings of Lord Jagannatha and good wishes of my brothers and sisters of Odisha, looking forward to returning soon to continue to serve all of you,” the BJD president had announced on June 18.

He was discharged from the hospital after recovery and returned to Odisha on July 7. “I would like to thank the entire medical team of @KDAHMumbai and @GangaWebteam for providing excellent medical service and taking great care of me pre-surgery and post-surgery. Heartfelt thanks to everyone from #Odisha and outside for their wishes and prayers for my health,” Patnaik wrote on July 7.

(With IANS Inputs)

