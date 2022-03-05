हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shiv Kumar Pareek

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's long-time aide Shiv Kumar Pareek passes away

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's long-time aide Shiv Kumar Pareek passed away on Saturday evening.

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's long-time aide Shiv Kumar Pareek passes away
Shiv Kumar Pareek passed away on Saturday evening

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's long-time aide Shiv Kumar Pareek passed away on Saturday evening. In a tweet today, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed condolences on the demise of Pareek and said that he had worked to nurture innumerable workers with nationalist ideas, human values and ideals.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Shri Shiv Kumar Pareek ji, a close associate of Prime Minister Shri Atal ji before the era of Jana Sangh. He also worked to nurture innumerable workers with nationalist ideas, human values and ideals," tweeted Pradhan today. Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak also expressed condolences on the demise of Pareek.\

"The sad news of the demise of Shri Shiv Kumar Pareek ji, the personal secretary of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji, who supported Atal ji like a shadow for almost 60 years, is heart-wrenching. May God grant the `Punyatama`, a place at his feet and strength to his family members and well-wishers," tweeted Brajesh Pathak in Hindi today.

 Shiv Kumar Pareek used to work with AB Vajpayee as a personal assistant. On many occasions, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also participated in programs held at Shiv Kumar Pareek`s house.Vajpayee had passed away on August 16, 2018.

