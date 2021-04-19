हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, an AIIMS official confirmed on Monday, as per ANI.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to AIIMS
File photo

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, an AIIMS official confirmed on Monday. "Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID19, admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi," said an AIIMS official was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Saturday, Singh participated in a meeting with top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the coronavirus situation in the country.

While on Sunday, the senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the grim COVID-19 situation in the country and recommended ways to tackle the current crisis. 

In his letter to PM Modi, Singh stressed ramping up COVID-19 vaccination efforts and suggested that the focus must be put on the percentage of the total population vaccinated instead of absolute numbers. 

“The key to our fight against COVID-19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of the population vaccinated," the letter read. 

In reply, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday shared his response to Singh's letter saying that the history would be kinder to him (Manmohan Singh) if only his own party had followed his advice.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19Manmohan Singh
Next
Story

E-Pass in Delhi: Who all need it during 6-day complete lockdown

Must Watch

PT6M37S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day