Former Punjab DGP, Ex-Minister Wife Booked For Son’s Death After Explosive Video Surfaces

In a case that has sent shockwaves through Punjab’s political and law enforcement circles, former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammed Mustafa and his wife, ex-Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana, have been booked for the alleged murder of their 33-year-old son, Aqil Akhtar.

Aqil was found unconscious at his residence in Panchkula on the night of 16 October and was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital. While the family initially attributed his death to a drug overdose, police later suggested that complications arising from prescribed medication might have been involved.

However, the investigation took a dramatic turn after a disturbing video recorded by Aqil himself, along with statements from a family acquaintance, emerged, prompting suspicions of foul play.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

FIR Lodged Following Explosive Claims

The FIR, accessed by CNN-News18, was registered based on a complaint by Shamshudeen Chaudhary, a resident of Malerkotla and close associate of the family. In the complaint, Chaudhary cited a video posted by Aqil in late August, in which he made serious allegations against his parents and immediate family members.

In the video, Aqil accused his wife and father of having an illicit relationship and claimed that his mother and sister were conspiring to either kill him or falsely implicate him in a criminal case. He said he feared for his life and alleged ongoing emotional and psychological abuse by his family.

“My wife never intended to marry me; she married my father,” Aqil said in the recording. “I’ve been under immense mental trauma. My concerns are dismissed as hallucinations, and they’ve painted me as unstable just to discredit me.”

Allegations Of Confinement And Coercion

Aqil further alleged that he had been forcibly admitted to a rehabilitation center despite being sober, suggesting the move was an attempt to silence him. “I wasn’t under the influence of any substance. If I were mentally unwell, I should have been taken to a doctor, not confined against my will,” he said.

He also claimed his finances were taken away and that the family had made threats to frame him in false criminal cases should he attempt to speak out. “They care only about their public image,” Aqil said in the video. “They’re willing to do anything to protect it, even if it means silencing me permanently.”

Police Launch In-Depth Probe

Deputy Commissioner of Police Srishti Gupta confirmed that an FIR had been lodged at the MDC police station following Chaudhary’s complaint and the emergence of Aqil’s video and social media posts.

“At the time of his death, there was no indication of foul play, and the body was released after post-mortem,” Gupta said. “However, new evidence suggests a more complex situation. We’ve constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly probe all aspects of the case.”

The SIT will examine digital evidence, phone records, and witness statements. Aqil’s mobile phone and social media content will also be scrutinised, while the final determination of cause of death awaits the viscera report.

Who Has Been Booked?

According to police sources, the FIR names four individuals: Aqil’s father Mohammed Mustafa, mother Razia Sultana, his wife, and his sister. All four have been accused under sections relating to murder and criminal conspiracy.

“This is a highly sensitive matter involving influential individuals. We are committed to a fair and impartial investigation,” said DCP Gupta.

The case continues to unfold, with further revelations expected as the investigation progresses.