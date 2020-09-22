हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan Minister Zakiya Inam dies due to coronavirus

Congress leader Zakiya Inam had handled portfolios like health, women and child welfare in the Rajasthan government.

Jaipur: Former Minister of Rajasthan and three times MLA from Tonk constituency, Zakia Inam died on Monday(September 21) night due to coronavirus infection. Zakia was unwell from the last few days and she was undergoing treatment in RUHS hospital in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief on her demise and said, ''My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of Congress leader and former minister Zakiya Inam ji. May the Almighty give strength to her family members to bear this loss. May her soul rest in peace.''

Congress leader Zakiya Inam had handled portfolios like health, women and child welfare in Rajasthan government.

In the year 1985, Zakiya contested for the first time as a Congress candidate. However, she was not given ticket in the year 1993. She contested election as a Congress candidate in the year 1985, 1990, 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013. Zakia became MLA in 1998, 2008. 

Notably, Zakia was the only woman candidate who became three-time MLA in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Zakiya Inam Coronavirus Rajasthan Minister death
