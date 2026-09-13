/Former schoolmate meets PM Modi, seeks CBI probe into Maharashtra land dispute, alleges forged documents

An 81-year-old former schoolmate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought a CBI investigation into a decades-old land dispute in Maharashtra’s Mira-Bhayandar, alleging that builders linked to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta used forged documents to take control of his property.
Asgarali Vohra, who studied with PM Modi at BN School in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, met the Prime Minister on September 8 and submitted a letter seeking intervention in the matter.
Vohra claimed that he purchased around 2,810 square metres of land on Navghar Road in Bhayandar East through a registered agreement in 1989. He said he never sold, transferred or otherwise parted with ownership of the property.
According to Vohra, forged documents were allegedly prepared in 2011 in collusion with Swayam Builders, after which the land was divided into two portions without his knowledge. He alleged that Swayam Builders was shown as being in possession of one portion, while the other was shown as being controlled by Seven Eleven Constructions, a company linked to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.
Vohra has also questioned how construction permission was granted on the disputed property. He alleged that the Town Planning Department of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation approved construction despite his ownership claim.
He accused officials in the municipal corporation, Revenue Department and local police of failing to take action against those allegedly involved in fabricating the documents.
Vohra had filed an FIR over the alleged forgery in 2015, following which the matter reached the court. However, he claimed that the CID report was submitted only in 2026, nearly 11 years after the FIR was registered.
The delay, Vohra alleged, raises questions about the handling of the case. He further claimed that political pressure may have influenced the actions of some officials.
Vohra also alleged that a counter-case was filed against him in 2025 without giving him prior notice or an opportunity to present his side of the matter.
After approaching the police, revenue authorities and municipal officials over several years, Vohra decided to take up the matter with PM Modi. In his letter, he sought a CBI probe into the land dispute and the alleged roles of the builders and government officials.
Following Vohra’s meeting with the Prime Minister, local municipal authorities took note of the matter. A hearing has been scheduled for September 16, and representatives of the companies concerned have been directed to appear.
The allegations made by Vohra are at the centre of the dispute, and any findings by the authorities or investigating agency would determine the validity of the claims.
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