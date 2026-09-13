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  • /Former schoolmate meets PM Modi, seeks CBI probe into Maharashtra land dispute, alleges forged documents

Former schoolmate meets PM Modi, seeks CBI probe into Maharashtra land dispute, alleges forged documents

Asgarali Vohra, who studied with PM Modi at BN School in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, met the Prime Minister on September 8 and submitted a letter seeking intervention in the matter.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 05:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
Former schoolmate meets PM Modi, seeks CBI probe into Maharashtra land dispute, alleges forged documents
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

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Former schoolmate meets PM Modi, seeks CBI probe into Maharashtra land dispute, alleges forged documents
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