Former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan Passes Away At 75

Senior Congress leader and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President EVKS Elangovan passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 75. Elangovan represented the Erode East constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, had been unwell for over a month and was hospitalized on November 11 due to lung-related complications. Despite intensive treatment for more than two weeks, he succumbed to his illness at 10:12 am.

The hospital, in a statement, confirmed his demise, noting that “despite the best efforts of the medical staff,” Elangovan could not be saved. TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai described his passing as “a huge loss” to the Congress party in Tamil Nadu.

Political Career

Elangovan, grandnephew of renowned social reformer E.V. Ramasamy (Periyar) and son of DMK founder E.V.K. Sampath, began his political journey in the 1980s when he joined the Congress. He was elected as an MLA from Gobichettipalayam in 1984 and later as a Member of Parliament in 2004.

Known for his sharp wit and incisive political commentary, Elangovan was a formidable figure in Tamil Nadu politics. As TNCC President, he led the Congress through turbulent times, ensuring the party remained relevant despite challenges from the DMK and AIADMK. His tenure saw him revive the Congress-DMK alliance in 2016 after a split in 2013.

A skilled negotiator, he ensured that the Congress secured 48 seats during the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Although the party performed poorly, Elangovan resigned voluntarily.

He was also instrumental in facilitating the return of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram to the party in 2004 by merging Chidambaram’s Congress Jananayaga Peravai into the Indian National Congress.