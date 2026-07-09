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  • /Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Roy and Prakash Baraik join BJP after quitting TMC

Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Roy and Prakash Baraik join BJP after quitting TMC

This comes as another setback to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which is currently facing rebellion both in the Assembly and Parliament. 

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 08:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Roy and Prakash Baraik join BJP after quitting TMC
Image Credit: ANI. Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MPs join BJP.

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