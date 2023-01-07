Former UP minister Yaqoob Qureshi, son arrested for unlicenced meat business

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested former minister of BSP govt Yaqoob Qureshi for running an unlicenced business of meat packaging and processing on Saturday (January 7).

Qureshi along with his son was arrested by UP Police from the from Chandni Mahal area of Delhi and a case was registered against him under Gangsters Act and IPC.

Yaqoob Qureshi, who was a minister in BSP Govt in UP, arrested from Chandni Mahal area of Delhi by UP Police, with the help of Delhi Police. He has been arrested for running an unlicensed business of meat packaging&processing. Case registered against him under Gangsters Act & IPC — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 7, 2023

According to ANI former UP minister and his son were running an unlicensed business of meat packaging and processing and Meerut Police had announced reward for their arrest.