Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Moves Out Of Official Bungalow, Shifts To Private Residence

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, who recently stepped down as Vice President of India, has vacated his official residence at the Vice-President’s Enclave near Parliament House and moved into a private farmhouse in the Gadaipur area of Chhatarpur, South Delhi. The property belongs to Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala and will serve as an interim arrangement until Dhankhar is allotted permanent government accommodation.

According to NDTV reports, official sources stated, Dhankhar has already been allotted a Type-8 bungalow at 34, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, the standard entitlement for former Vice Presidents. However, the residence is currently undergoing repairs and interior work, which officials from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) estimate will take approximately three months to complete.

The 74-year-old has written to the Ministry of Urban Development requesting the immediate allotment of a government bungalow, as per entitlement. Under existing rules, former Presidents, Vice Presidents, and Prime Ministers are eligible for a Type-8 bungalow in the Lutyens’ Zone, or alternatively, two acres of land at their ancestral location.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dhankhar’s decision to resign on 21 July, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, came as a surprise to many. Citing health concerns, he stepped down well ahead of the end of his term, which was originally due to conclude on 10 August 2027.

An election to select his successor is scheduled for 9 September, with the NDA fielding CP Radhakrishnan, the current Governor of Maharashtra, as its candidate. The opposition, meanwhile, has nominated B. Sudershan Reddy, a former judge of the Supreme Court.

Entitled to Three Pensions

In addition to his former role as Vice President, Dhankhar is entitled to pensions from two other stints in public office. He served as a Congress MLA from Kishangarh constituency in Rajasthan between 1993 and 1998, and later as a Member of Parliament representing Jhunjhunu in the Lok Sabha from 1989 to 1991.

Having recently reapplied for his Rajasthan MLA pension, Dhankhar is expected to receive ₹42,000 per month, factoring in the 20% age-related increase granted to former legislators above 70. The base pension for a single-term MLA in the state begins at ₹35,000.

As a one-term MP, he is also entitled to an additional ₹45,000 per month, along with other standard post-retirement benefits.

Although he served as the Governor of West Bengal before assuming the Vice Presidency, the position does not come with a pension. Nevertheless, Dhankhar is eligible for reimbursement of ₹25,000 per month to employ one secretarial staff member in his capacity as a former governor.

With his interim residence now in place and official arrangements underway, Dhankhar is expected to transition to his new government-allotted bungalow on Abdul Kalam Road once renovation works are complete.