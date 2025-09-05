Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Receive Pension Under Former MLA Category

New Delhi: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been granted pension benefits as a former MLA by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. After submitting his application in late August, the Assembly Secretariat completed the necessary formalities and reinstated his pension effective from the date his resignation as Vice President was accepted.

Dhankhar will now receive a monthly pension along with the facilities entitled to a former legislator.

The pension amount is approximately Rs 42,000 per month. Although the basic pension for a one-time MLA is Rs 35,000, Dhankhar is entitled to an additional 20 per cent increase for being over 75 years of age, raising the total to Rs 42,000.

He was elected as a Congress MLA from the Kishangarh constituency, serving in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly between 1993 and 1998.

Dhankhar had been receiving the MLA pension until July 2019, when it was suspended upon his appointment as Governor of West Bengal.

Following his resignation from the Vice Presidency earlier this year, his pension has been resumed in accordance with prescribed procedures.

As per rules, pension payments to former MLAs commence after their legislative term ends but are suspended if they take up a salaried or constitutional position such as minister, governor, or vice president.

The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat must be notified of such appointments, which triggers the suspension of pension payments. Once the tenure in these roles concludes, the individual may reapply for the resumption of pension benefits in the prescribed manner.

Dhankhar adhered to this process, resulting in the reinstatement of his pension. According to Assembly provisions, a former MLA is entitled to Rs 35,000 per month. For each additional term served beyond five years, Rs 1,600 is added monthly.

Hence, a two-term MLA receives Rs 42,000, and a three-term MLA receives about Rs 50,000. Additionally, those over 70 years of age receive a 20 per cent increment.

Along with the pension, former MLAs are entitled to various facilities as per Assembly regulations. With this approval, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who once served as an MLA and later held some of the highest constitutional offices in the country, has resumed his entitlements as a former legislator of Rajasthan.

