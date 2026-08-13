/From Naxal camps to the runway: Bastar women begin a new chapter

Former women Naxals from Bastar walked the runway in Raipur in Kosa silk to mark National Handloom Day. For women who once lived in dense forests and conflict zones, the fashion show offered a new experience. With training and support, they stepped into the spotlight, showing how rehabilitation can help people rebuild their lives with dignity and confidence.
पहली बार.. नक्सलवाद के अंत का 'रैंप वॉक'— Zee News (@ZeeNews) August 13, 2026
राइफल से रैंप तक.. कैसे आईं 'महिला नक्सली'?#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #Chhattisgarh #Bastar #Raipur #Naxal #Womens @rahulsinhatv pic.twitter.com/Dn9Gcce2NK
A group of former women Naxals from Bastar walked the ramp alongside professional models at Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur. The event was held to mark National Handloom Day.
The women wore Kosa silk and other traditional handloom clothes. Their appearance on the runway drew strong applause from the audience.
#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Former women Naxals, who once carried weapons in the dense forests of Bastar, walked the ramp to huge applause at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur after joining the mainstream. (07.08) https://t.co/BtUfHIUsHs pic.twitter.com/ClHzGcRWp1— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
For participants such as Madvi Malle and Punem Deve, the event was very different from their earlier lives in the Bastar forests.
Madvi Malle said she was nervous at first but gained confidence with regular practice.
"I was very nervous on the first day," shared Madvi Malle, reflecting on the experience. "Regular practice brought out my self-assurance. It felt wonderful walking the ramp."
For many of the women, it was their first visit to Raipur. They received training for more than a week before the show.
Professional groomers and trainers, including mentors from Mumbai, helped them learn body language, posture and stage presence. The training helped the women feel more comfortable and confident on stage.
The runway event has drawn attention because of the change it represents. Women who once lived in areas affected by armed conflict are now taking part in skill development and livelihood programmes.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised their journey and described it as a sign of peace, development and new opportunities in Bastar.
“A new chapter is unfolding in Bastar, one of peace, progress, and possibilities. Hands that once held weapons are today weaving a new story of dignity, confidence, and hope. From violence to opportunity, from fear to freedom, this transformation is the true triumph of peace and development.”
Women have made up a significant part of the Naxal cadre in Bastar over the years. Many were involved in armed groups and lived in difficult conditions in forest areas.
In recent years, security operations and rehabilitation programmes have led to a large number of surrenders. The focus has also been on helping former insurgents return to mainstream life.
The fashion show was one part of a wider rehabilitation effort. Former insurgents are taking part in skill training and livelihood programmes designed to help them build stable lives.
For the women who walked the runway, the event offered more than a moment in the spotlight. It gave them a chance to show their confidence, learn new skills and take another step towards life outside conflict.
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