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From Naxal camps to the runway: Bastar women begin a new chapter

Former women Naxals from Bastar walked the runway in Raipur in Kosa silk for National Handloom Day, marking a new step in their journey from armed conflict to rehabilitation and livelihood.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 11:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
From Naxal camps to the runway: Bastar women begin a new chapter
Image Credit: Zee News, ANI. Visual of Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha and surrendered women Naxalites walking ramp alongside professional models.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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