Fortuner stunt goes wrong: Driver takes SUV into sea; JCB joins rescue | WATCH

A video is going viral on social media in which an SUV can be seen stranded in the water, turning the scene into a tense rescue operation. The incident, captured on camera and widely shared online, shows how a seemingly casual moment quickly spiraled into a dangerous situation, leaving the vehicle stuck and triggering panic among onlookers.

According to visuals circulating on social media, the car can be seen in water. A user on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the video, claimed that the "Tourists drove their Fortuner straight into the sea."

Later, the situation took a turn when the SUV moved deeper than expected, causing water to gush into the vehicle.

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Soon, a rescue effort was initiated. An excavator machine was brought in to assist in pulling the vehicle out of the water.

In the video, the heavy equipment can be seen approaching the partially submerged SUV as people coordinate efforts.

The excavator machine carefully maneuvered into position, attempting to secure the vehicle and drag it back to safety.

Watch the viral video here:

The authenticity and time of the video could not be independently verified.

Netizens' reaction to viral video

The video has since gone viral, drawing reactions from social media users.

"Why aren't these guys punished yet?" a comment read.

"It’s a Fortuner, not a ferry. Money can buy the SUV… not the IQ," another individual said in the comment section.

"What about penalty and fine?" another comment read.

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