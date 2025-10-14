'Fountainhead Of Terror': Why India Blasts Pakistan At Global Forum

N K Premachandran, the Revolutionary Socialist Party MP, on Monday called Pakistan “the fountainhead of terror, violence, bigotry, intolerance, and extremism” and added that it was "ironic" that Pakistan has attempted to cast aspersions on India.

Additionally, India also demanded that Pakistan end the “grave and ongoing human rights violations” in the part of Kashmir it has illegally occupied.

“Pakistan is the fountainhead of terror, violence, bigotry, intolerance, and extremism”, N K Premachandran told the General Assembly committee that deals with decolonization.

Highlighting Pakistan's role in the brutal Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 people were killed, N K Premachandran added, “As recently as April this year, terrorists trained and sponsored by Pakistan murdered 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He also exposed Pakistan’s repression in the part of Kashmir that it occupies in contravention of Security Council Resolution 47, adopted in April 1948.

“We call upon Pakistan to stop the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan’s military occupation, repression, brutality and illegal exploitation of resources.”, Premachandran stated.

“In the last few weeks alone, the occupying Pakistani forces and their proxies have killed many innocent civilians who were agitating for their basic rights and freedoms”, he said.

As per IANS, over 12 people were killed by Pakistan forces who put down a protest against exploitation and Islamabad's malfeasance.

N K Premachandran responded to comments made by Pakistan at the committee last week regarding India and Kashmir, despite the remarks having no relevance to the work of the panel, known as the Fourth Committee, or the topics on the agenda.

Further calling out the irony of Pakistan, he said, "It is ironic that a country which is infamous across the globe for using terrorism as an instrument of state policy has attempted to cast aspersions on the world’s largest democracy.”

“A country like Pakistan, with an established record of military dictatorships, sham elections, incarceration of popular elected leaders, religious extremism and state sponsored terrorism, should in future refrain from preaching homilies at this platform”, he said.

“Jammu and Kashmir is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India”, he declared.

India's Statement At Fourth Committee On Decolonisation

Premachandran also delivered a statement about India’s record on decolonisation as the “global champion and leading voice in the struggle against colonialism”.

Since the establishment of the Decolonisation Committee, when India became its first chair, he said New Delhi “has been actively contributing towards its functioning”.

“The fight against colonisation has been arduous”, Premachandran said. “Since the creation of the United Nations, more than 80 former colonies were able to break free from the shackles of colonialism and gain independence”.

“The process, however, remains unfinished”, he emphasised.

According to the UN, there are still 17 countries or territories that are under the yoke of colonialism.

(with IANS inputs)