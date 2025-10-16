Four Burnt Alive After Scorpio Collides With Trailer In Rajasthan’s Balotra; Investigations Underway

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan’s Sada village under Sindhari police station, four friends were burnt alive after their Scorpio vehicle collided head-on with a trailer and caught fire. The incident took place around midnight on Wednesday on the Mega Highway. One person sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment, reported by HT.

According to police, five youths from Dabad village in Gudamalani were returning home from Sindhari after work when their Scorpio crashed into a trailer, about 30 kilometers from their village. The accident was so tragic that both vehicles burst into flames within moments. Eyewitnesses said massive flames engulfed both vehicles, making it impossible for anyone to rescue the trapped passengers.

Locals quickly informed the police and fire department. Fire tenders reached the spot and managed to control the blaze with the help of villagers. However, by then, both vehicles had been completely gutted. The fire also caused a major traffic jam on the highway, which took nearly two hours to clear after the charred vehicles were removed.

The Scorpio’s driver, identified as Dilip Singh, son of Magh Singh, survived the crash. He was thrown out of the vehicle when the driver’s door opened suddenly during the crash. Singh sustained serious injuries and was first taken to Sindhari Hospital and later referred to Balotra for further treatment, HT reported.

Siwana DSP Neeraj Sharma confirmed that the deceased were identified as Mohan Singh (35), son of Dhud Singh; Shambhu Singh (20), son of Deep Singh; Pancha Ram (22), son of Lumba Ram; and Prakash (28), son of Sampa Ram, all residents of Dabad village in Gudamalani, Barmer district.

As all four bodies were completely charred, police have decided to conduct DNA testing to confirm their identities before handing them over to their families. The bodies have been shifted to the Sindhari Hospital mortuary.

Police have begun the investigation to find the exact cause of the tragic accident.