/Four CISF personnel shot dead by colleague jawan after argument in J&K’s Kathua

Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including an officer, were shot dead by a 2009-batch Head Constable following a verbal argument at the Sewa-II Hydroelectric Project in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday evening, officials said.
The incident took place around 6.40 pm at the CISF unit deployed at the Sewa Power Project in Mashka village, Basohli. Officials said the argument among the personnel preceded the firing.
The victims have been identified as Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh, Constable Rafiq Ahmed and Constable Sandeep Kumar, the CISF said.
The suspected shooter has been identified as Head Constable Avdesh Kumar Singh. According to the CISF, he allegedly entered the office premises and opened indiscriminate fire with his issued AK-47 rifle. He was carrying 150 rounds of ammunition, according to the force.
The four injured personnel were taken to an NHPC hospital in Himachal Pradesh, where they later died from their injuries.
Police reached the site and secured the area. Avdesh Kumar Singh has been arrested and handed over to the police, officials said.
“The accused Head Constable has been handed over to the police, and an internal inquiry is being set up by the force,” officials said.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The Sewa Power Project is a hydroelectric power station located in Mashka village on the Sewa River, a tributary of the Ravi.
Further details about the circumstances leading to the shooting are awaited.
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