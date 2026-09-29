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Four CISF personnel shot dead by colleague jawan after argument in J&K’s Kathua

Four CISF personnel were shot dead by a 2009-batch Head Constable after a verbal argument at the Sewa-II Hydroelectric Project in Kathua.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 08:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
Four CISF personnel shot dead by colleague jawan after argument in J&K’s Kathua
Image Credit: Representational Photo: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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