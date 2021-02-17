हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Four COVID-19 cases of South African variant, one of Brazilian reported in India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found a total of 192 Covid-19 cases of the new variants of mutated SARS-CoV-2 in last two months. Out of these, 187 are that of the UK variant of the virus. Dr Bhargava said that all travellers and contacts have been tested and quarantined.  

Four COVID-19 cases of South African variant, one of Brazilian reported in India
Representational image (Credit: Pixbay)

New Delhi: Four cases of the new South African variant of COVID-19 have been reported in India, Union health ministry said on Tuesday. In addition to this, one tested positive for the Brazil variant in the first week of February.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found a total of 192 Covid-19 cases of the new variants of mutated SARS-CoV-2 in last two months. Out of these, 187 are that of the UK variant of the virus.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, ICMR Director-General Research Dr Balram Bhargava said that four people were detected with the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country last month.

"One case was found in a person who returned from Angola, one from Tanzania and rest from persons who returned from South Africa," Bhargava said.

The Brazilian has been found in a person who returned from the South American country recently. 
Bhargava said that all travellers and contacts have been tested and quarantined.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that 87,40,595 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till 1 pm on February 16. He said that a total of 62,82,646 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19COVID-19 variantIndian Council of Medical Research
Next
Story

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets 3-week transit pre-arrest bail from Bombay High Court

Must Watch

PT20M51S

Watch: PM Narendra Modi's address in NASSCOM flagship program