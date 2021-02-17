Four COVID-19 cases of South African variant, one of Brazilian reported in India

New Delhi: Four cases of the new South African variant of COVID-19 have been reported in India, Union health ministry said on Tuesday. In addition to this, one tested positive for the Brazil variant in the first week of February.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found a total of 192 Covid-19 cases of the new variants of mutated SARS-CoV-2 in last two months. Out of these, 187 are that of the UK variant of the virus.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, ICMR Director-General Research Dr Balram Bhargava said that four people were detected with the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country last month.

"One case was found in a person who returned from Angola, one from Tanzania and rest from persons who returned from South Africa," Bhargava said.

The Brazilian has been found in a person who returned from the South American country recently.

Bhargava said that all travellers and contacts have been tested and quarantined.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that 87,40,595 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till 1 pm on February 16. He said that a total of 62,82,646 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

