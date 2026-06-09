Four dead, including child, in Jaipur firecracker factory blaze; all critically injured

At least four people, including a child, were killed and four others suffered severe burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Jaipur's Khoh Nagorian area on Tuesday morning, officials said. The blaze erupted around 11 am at a unit near ITI College in the Ayesha Nagar Talai locality, triggering a major rescue operation. Firefighters and emergency teams rushed to the site to bring the flames under control and evacuate those trapped inside. One of the deceased has been identified as Abdul Wahid, while the identities of the remaining three victims are yet to be confirmed.

The injured, Nasir Khan (23), Samir Khan (30), Bilal (30) and Aadib (25), were admitted to SMS Hospital, where their condition remains critical.

According to Dr R.K. Jain, a plastic surgeon at SMS Hospital, Samir and Nasir sustained nearly 95 per cent burns. Bilal suffered 75 per cent burns, while Aadib sustained 65 per cent burns.

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Jaipur Collector Sandesh Nayak said preliminary findings suggest the fire was caused by highly inflammable material stored inside the factory. A large stock of firecrackers, reportedly meant for wedding celebrations, was destroyed in the blaze. During the investigation, officials recovered burnt packaging carrying the name "Kohinoor" from the debris.

Rescue teams also removed an LPG cylinder from the premises, averting the risk of a much larger disaster. Authorities estimate that between eight and ten people were inside the factory when the fire broke out.

Hashim Ansari, a local resident who joined the rescue efforts, recalled the chaotic scenes. "I received a call about the fire and rushed to the spot. A water tanker was brought in, and I entered with the hosepipe. I managed to pull out three or four people and they were taken to the hospital in ambulances," he said.

"Others were still trapped inside. The fire became so intense that they could not be saved. While trying to rescue them, our clothes caught fire and I suffered burns on my leg," Ansari added.

The tragedy has sparked political controversy, with Kishanpole MLA Amin Kagzi raising questions about how a firecracker and gunpowder unit was allegedly operating in a residential area.

"Did the police not know that a gunpowder warehouse was functioning in a residential locality? Who is pressuring local residents into silence? There are still no answers about who owns this factory," Kagzi said.

After visiting the injured at the hospital, the MLA alleged that the factory was operating illegally and hinted at possible collusion. He also criticised attempts to divert attention from accountability, saying that every life lost in the incident was precious regardless of the victims' backgrounds.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal and DCP (East) Ranjeet Sharma visited the site shortly after the incident. Senior police and administrative officials inspected the factory and launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and the unit's legal status.

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He said he had spoken to disaster management officials and directed authorities to ensure prompt rescue and relief measures.

Meena also instructed officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

Authorities are now examining whether the factory had the required licences and safety clearances, as questions grow over the circumstances that led to the deadly fire.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

(With IANS inputs)