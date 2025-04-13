Four Earthquakes Jolt India, Myanmar, Tajikistan Within An Hour

One by one four earthquakes hits India, Myanmar, and Tajikistan within just one hour on Sunday, From Himachal Pradesh's Mandi to Tajikistan, the tremors resultant residents to flee buildings in fear, a stark reminder of the region's unstable tectonic nature.

Earthquakes In Tajikistan

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Tajikistan on April 13, 2025, at 09:54 AM, shaking parts of the Central Asian region. The quake, centred at a depth of 10 kilometres with coordinates 38.86°N latitude and 70.61°E longitude, sent tremors across nearby areas.

Another earthquake hits Tajikistan with 3.9 magnitude on April 13, 2025, at 10:36 AM with a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earthquake In Mandi

The first tremor stuck at 9 am in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, registering a magnitude of 3.4 at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake In Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Myanmar on April 13, 2025, at 07:54 AM IST, according to the National Center for Seismology. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, which jolts the residents.